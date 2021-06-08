2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Digitally Imagined In Production Form

Here, we have a pair of digitally rendered images, which imagine the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift in its production-ready avatar

Just a while back, the first set of spy pictures of the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift emerged online. The updated Creta is expected to debut internationally next year, and it will likely arrive in the Indian market in 2023. While the spotted test model was heavily disguised, it did give us a few clues about the upcoming model’s design.

Based on the spy shots, digital artist Rashi Jain has rendered the upcoming Creta facelift in its production-ready form. The changes in design are limited to the front fascia; the vehicle gets a new front grille, with integrated LED DRLs at the sides. This new grille is similar to the one on the new-gen Hyundai Tucson.

At the top of the grille is a horizontal chrome strip, running between the main DRL units. The headlamps are placed lower, on the front bumper, and have been restyled completely. Also, the silver-finished faux bash plate on this digitally rendered model doesn’t surround the air dam on the front bumper. The side profile, on the other hand, remains completely unchanged compared to the current Creta.

We do not get a glimpse of the rear section of the SUV, however, the artist has shown us the face of this vehicle in the dark. The new LED combo looks much more butch and intimidating, compared to the mellow but controversial face of the current model. While this digitally rendered model looks quite nice, the final production version will likely end up looking much different.

We expect the upcoming Creta facelift to feature no major changes to the interior, and the powertrain options will likely remain unchanged as well. In the Indian market, Hyundai Creta is available with three engine choices. The first one is a 1.5-litre NA (Naturally Aspirated) petrol motor, which can generate 115 PS of peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque. This powerplant has two transmission choices on offer – a 6-speed MT and a CVT.

The second one is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that belts out 115 PS and 250 Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The last option is a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol mill, with 140 PS and 242 Nm on tap, which comes mated to a 7-speed DCT.