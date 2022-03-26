2022 Honda HR-V RS Variant Gets 175 Hp 1.5L Turbo Petrol Engine

2022 Honda HR-V is sold with a 1.5-litre four-pot turbocharged mill kicking out 175 hp maximum power and 240 Nm of peak torque in the Indonesian market

Honda has launched the latest HR-V for the Indonesian market in a total of four variants. The base 1.5L S trim is equipped with a CVT transmission while 1.5L E CVT, 1.5L SE CVT and top-end RS variants are also on offer. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 119 hp and 145 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a CVT automatic unit.

The top-of-the-line 2022 Honda HR-V RS features a 1.5-litre four-pot turbocharged mill kicking out 175 hp and 240 Nm. To differentiate itself from the regular model, the HR-V RS comes with a number of unique additions mainly on the outside. At the front, a dark chrome finish to the front grille has been given along with a different looking bumper.

The alloy wheel design is also peculiar to this particular trim and the rear end features twin exhaust pipes with a smoked finish for the LED tail lamps and unique RS badges are also available. In a similar fashion to the crossover sold in the global markets, Indonesia gets a host of driver-assistive and safety features supported by ADAS technology.

Some of the key highlights are adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lead car departure notification system, auto high beam assist, road departure mitigation system, collision mitigation braking system, auto emergency braking and so on. The 2022 Honda HR-V targets the band of young customers not just in Indonesia but wherever it is on sale.

The HR-V nameplate has been available in the overseas markets since 1998 and the latest version was revealed last year. The third-gen HR-V is rolled out in two different versions as the global model is produced in Japan, Thailand and China and is also marketed in Europe. The North American version comes with a differently styled exterior specifically for that market.

The Japanese auto major is planning to introduce a small electric SUV next year globally while a midsize SUV is rumoured for India in the near future as well. The next-gen CR-V with hybrid and PHEV guises and a compact hybrid SUV are in development.