2022 Genesis G70 Facelift Gets Sport+ Mode And AWD With Drift Mode

The Genesis G70 facelift will be first launched in the company’s home country, i.e. South Korea, and it will arrive in international markets next year

For the uninitiated ones, the G70 is a 4-door executive sedan manufactured by the Korean luxury automaker Genesis – a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. The car has been on sale since 2017, and about a month ago, Genesis revealed a mid-life facelift for he G70. Now, the Korean carmaker has released new images and details about the facelifted version of the luxury sedan.

Genesis has revealed that the G70 facelift’s windshield and front doors makes use of acoustic glass, which makes the cabin quieter and more comfortable. Other changes made inside the cabin include an updated 8-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility as well as voice recognition technology.

It also gets something called Genesis CarPay, which enables you to pay for parking or refueling without having to leave the comfort of your car. Other additions include a built-in dashcam as well as an NFC-operated digital key tech. You can also opt for a wireless charger, which is claimed to be faster than before.

Under the hood of the G70 facelift will be three different powertrains, including a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 252 PS power and 353 Nm torque and a 3.3-liter V6 twin-turbo engine rated at 370 PS/510 Nm. In its home country, Genesis will also be offering the G70 with a 2.2-liter oil burner pumping out 202 PS power and 441 Nm torque.

The G70 facelift also comes with a new Sports+ drive mode, which the company claims deactivates the engine start/stop system and delays gear upshifts while accelerating. The luxury sedan now also comes with a dynamic all-wheel drive configuration that features a built-in drift mode.

On the safety front, Genesis has packed the facelifted G70 with a range of driver assistance systems like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Multi Collision Braking as well as a navigation-based Smart Cruise Control.