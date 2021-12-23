2022 Ford Everest (Endeavour) Rendered Digitally In Production Avatar

The next-generation Ford Everest has been spotted in Australia, Europe and Thailand, and it is expected to have its global debut in 2022

Ford recently debuted the new-generation Ranger pickup truck internationally, and the next-gen Everest SUV is slated to follow soon. The latter will share its platform with the former, and there will be similarities in styling as well. The next-gen Everest has been spied a few times already on foreign roads.

Based on the available spy pictures, digital artist Nikita Chuiko has created a rendered model of the upcoming new-gen Ford Everest. In these rendered images, we can see that the SUV has an aggressive front fascia, similar to the new Ranger. It gets C-shaped headlamps (with integrated LED DRLs), a wide front grille that flows into the headlamps, and a muscular front bumper with integrated fog lamps and a bash plate.

At the sides, we see black cladding on the wheelarches, and the SUV gets side steps as well. The C-pillar is quite thick, and the windows have chrome-finished underlining. At the rear, we see a pair of sleek LED taillights, a wide tailgate, and a roof-mounted spoiler (with an integrated stop lamp). The rear bumper gets integrated fog lamps as well.

Other design details on this digital model include silver-finished roof rails, air vents above the front wheel arches, and large dual-tone alloy wheels. These rendered images give us a fair idea of what to expect from the next-gen Everest in terms of exterior design. Of course, the interior will be updated as well, sharing elements with the new-gen Ford Ranger.

Engine options on the 2022 Ford Everest will likely include a 2.0L turbo-diesel unit, a 3.0L turbo-diesel unit, a 2.3L turbo-petrol unit, and a 2.7L turbo-petrol unit. Mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems will be available on some of these engines, at least in select international markets.

Ford has currently ended its sales operations in India, but the brand has confirmed that it will return very soon. However, the blue oval’s next innings will consist of imported (CBU) models only. The manufacturer previously had the Everest on sale in India under the name ‘Endeavour’, and we will likely see the next-gen avatar of the SUV arrive to our shores as well, likely around late 2022 or sometime during 2023.