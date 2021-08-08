2022 Ford Endeavour Spotted Again; Could Get Plug-In Hybrid Tech

Next-gen Ford Endeavour is expected to make its global debut next year and it is subjected to a number of changes inside and out

Ford has been selling the Endeavour/Everest in the global markets since 2003 and the latest generation has been in the business over the last six years. The Endeavour plays second fiddle to the Toyota Fortuner in the full-sized SUV segment in India and is a popular nameplate for many years. A few months ago we brought you the first spy shots of the next-gen Endeavour from Australia.

Over the last few weeks, more details have emerged as the test mules have evolved over time. The next-generation Ford Ranger was caught on camera recently in Europe and now new spy images of the 2022 Ford Endeavour, which is reportedly slated to debut sometime next year, have surfaced on the internet.

Despite wearing heavy camouflage, it is easy to spot the similarities between the Ranger pickup truck and the next-gen Endeavour as the body-on-frame construction is shared. The upright front fascia is accompanied by C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights and the newly designed wheels with six lug nuts, high ground clearance, tall pillars and a large greenhouse can be clearly noted.

The yellow sticker on the lower corner of the windscreen appears to suggest that it could carry an electric powertrain as PHEV tech is highly likely. However, the additional port for charging could not be seen but it might have been hidden under the camo. The Blue Oval is expected to retail the new Ranger with as many as four engine options.

A 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine and a 3.0-litre V6 unit are likely depending on the markets while a 2.7-litre twin-turbo V6 and a plug-in hybrid are other possibilities. The ten-speed automatic transmission could be carried over with rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. The cabin could also be subjected to a number of revisions.

The latest SYNC4 infotainment system with up to 15.5-inch screen size, blind-spot monitoring technology, etc could be available. The third-generation Ford Endeavour/Everest is also expected to get mechanical updates for improved off-roading.