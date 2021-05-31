2022 Ford Endeavour (Everest) – 5 Things We Know About It

Read ahead to learn the top five things that we know about the next-generation Ford Endeavour, known internationally as Ford Everest

Ford is working on the next-generation version of the Everest SUV, known to us as the Endeavour in India. The new-gen model was recently spied on a road test in Australia, with full-body camouflage. We expect there to be plenty of changes and upgrades on the new model, to the styling, underpinnings, powertrains, etc.

Here, we have listed five major things known to us so far about the upcoming next-generation Ford Endeavour/Everest.

1. Design

The upcoming new-generation Endeavour will have a Ford F150-inspired design. The SUV will feature large C-shaped headlamps and taillamps, a massive front grille, an extremely boxy silhouette, and all-LED exterior lights. Also, the new-gen model is expected to be larger in dimensions than the current one.

2. Platform

The next-gen Endeavour will use a modified version of the current-gen’s T6 platform. The same platform also underpins the current-gen Ford Ranger pickup truck, and also the new Bronco SUV. This body-on-frame architecture will ensure that the Endeavour retains its rugged nature and off-road capabilities.

3. Powertrain

The next-generation model is expected to be available with three engine options internationally. These will include two diesel mill options – a 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 and a 3.0L turbocharged V6 – along with a 2.3L turbo-petrol inline-4 with a plug-in hybrid system. There will be only one transmission option on offer – a 10-speed automatic. In the Indian market, we’ll likely continue with the current-gen’s 2.0L turbo-diesel motor (170 PS/420 Nm).

4. Off-road spec ‘Wildtrak X’ variant

Just like Ford Ranger and F-150 are available with off-road spec ‘Raptor’ variants, the next-gen Endeavour/Everest SUV will have one as well. Its off-road variant is expected to be named ‘Wildtrak X’, and it will likely be available only in a few markets around the globe.

5. Expected launch in India

The next-generation Ford Everest is expected to make its global debut near the end of this year or by early next year. The SUV will arrive in the Indian market as the next-gen Endeavour sometime during 2022, although the exact timeline isn’t clear at the moment.