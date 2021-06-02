2022 Ford Endeavour Digitally Rendered Based On Spy Pictures

This digitally-rendered model of the next-gen Ford Endeavour gives us a fair idea about the exterior design of the upcoming SUV

Ford is currently working on the next-generation versions of the Ranger pickup truck and Everest SUV, the latter known as ‘Endeavour’ in the Indian market. The next-gen Everest/Endeavour was spotted recently in Australia, undergoing road testing. Despite the heavy disguise on the test model, the spy pictures give some clues about the exterior design of the upcoming SUV.

A few clues, combined with lots of imagination, are enough for digital artists to work their magic. Shoeb R Kalania of IAB has created a digitally-rendered model, which showcases what the upcoming new-generation Ford Endeavour might look like. The front fascia, inspired by the current-gen Ford F-150, is the highlight of the design here.

The headlights feature massive C-shaped DRLs, along with slim LED lights. The SUV gets a massive front grille, with a thick horizontal bar in the middle that integrates into the headlamps, and features LED lights. The front bumper is quite muscular in design and features a wide front grille and integrated fog lamps. The bonnet also looks quite muscular, with plenty of lines and creases running on it.

There’s black plastic cladding along the bottom of the vehicle, and on the wheel arches as well. At the top, we see a pair of roof rails, which add a touch of ruggedness to the overall styling. The B- and C-pillars have been blacked out, while the A- and D-pillars are body-coloured. Other noticeable details include black alloy wheels, body-coloured door handles, and wraparound LED taillights.

This digitally-rendered model looks slightly bigger in dimensions than the current-gen version. As per the spy pictures available, it surely seems like the next-generation model will be larger than the current one. No information is available about the interior yet, but we expect the cabin to have a completely new design, along with a few new features.

The next-generation Ford Endeavour is expected to be globally unveiled either during late-2021 or early-2022. It is expected to launch in the Indian market sometime during the next year, to rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.