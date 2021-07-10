2022 Ford EcoSport Facelift Rendered Based On Spy Shots

2022 Ford EcoSport will more likely be introduced early next year with visual changes to the front fascia; no mechanical changes likely on the cards

Ford India has the EcoSport as its top-selling model for eight years in the domestic market and it has been through a few updates as well to keep things fresh. However, the competition in the sub-four-metre SUV segment only skyrocketed in recent years and in response, Ford appears to be bringing in another mid-cycle update to the EcoSport.

The compact SUV space really got going following the debut at the EcoSport as it set the early benchmark. The facelifted Ford EcoSport is expected to go on sale in the early parts of next year and it has already been spotted testing. Here we have a spy shot based rendering giving you all the details about the visual changes that will be implemented.

The second-generation Ford EcoSport is reportedly in the works for the near future and until then, the facelift could stay put. The 2022 Ford EcoSport comes with a redesigned front fascia comprising a reprofiled radiator grille with black wavy inserts and the Blue Oval badge is mounted in the middle with dark chrome surrounds.

The projector headlamps look largely similar to the existing model but the front bumper has been updated with new round-shaped fog lamps in black housing while an inverted L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights cover the fog lamps giving a sportier appearance and it doubles up as LED turn signals. The central air intakes are wider and the faux skid plate can also be seen in the rendering.

The EcoSport will continue to rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon and Honda WR-V. Besides the frontal updates, the 2022 EcoSport is only expected to get subtle exterior revisions elsewhere. The interior could gain a host of new features and the latest SYNC 3 infotainment system.

Under the bonnet, the same 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engines are expected to be employed. The former kicks out a maximum power output of 121 bhp and 149 Nm of peak torque. The oil-burner is good enough to develop 99 bhp and 215 Nm.