2022 Ford EcoSport Facelift – 5 Things You Need To Know

2022 Ford EcoSport Facelift is expected to be introduced in India in the early stages of next year with revisions to the front fascia

Amidst the speculations surrounding Ford India’s future, the brand has continued to test an updated version of the EcoSport on public roads over the last few months. The American manufacturer is said to have approached six existing carmakers to either sell one of its production facilities or pen down a deal in regards to contract manufacturing.

The second half of this year will see Ford’s decision towards investment plans for the future as well. The EcoSport set the early benchmark in the sub-four-metre SUV, which is currently the most sought-after space in the Indian market. However, no significant updates were made through its time, and resultantly, it stays largely similar to the model launched nine years ago.

The 2022 Ford EcoSport appears to be another attempt at stretching the lifespan of the existing model and here are the five things you need to know about the facelift:

1. New Colours:

The EcoSport is currently offered in seven different colour options: Lightning Blue, Diamond White, Moondust Silver, Canyon Ridge, Race Red, Absolute Black and Smoke Grey. A recent test mule showed the presence of a new orange shade and it is possible that more paint schemes are in the pipeline.

2. Updated Front Fascia:

The 2022 Ford EcoSport comes with a thoroughly redesigned front end that comprises a reprofiled hexagonal radiator front grille with new grille inserts, mildly tweaked headlamps, inverted L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights that also act as LED turn indicators, round-shaped fog lamps and a set of newly designed alloy wheels.

3. No Changes To The Rear:

The rear of the facelifted Ford EcoSport looks to have been carried forward from the existing model as the tail lamp design and the tailgate-mounted spare could continue to be made available.

4. Possible Interior Updates:

The 2022 Ford EcoSport is expected to get the latest SYNC 3 connectivity and the same touchscreen infotainment system will likely continue to be offered, along with an automatic climate control system, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, semi-digital instrument console, an electric sunroof and so on.

5. No Mechanical Revisions:

With no mechanical changes expected, the updated Ford EcoSport could stay put with the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with similar power and torque outputs.