2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Debuts With New Look & More Features

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross gets a host of exterior and interior updates while the features list has also been revised

The leaked images of the facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross first emerged on the internet last month giving us an early sneak peek at what is in store. However, the pictures were blurry and now the official images have come out. It must be noted that Citroen has teased the upcoming crossover on its social media platforms as well.

The 10-second teaser carried the tagline “Now that you know too much and not enough at the same time, you should come back tomorrow.” hinting at the imminent launch in markets like Europe. The exterior has been redesigned while keeping the French brand’s quirky design elements intact with more LED lighting strips sticking by the latest design trend.

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross gets an updated front fascia with sleeker headlamps and twin LED Daytime Running Lights joining the unique grille section having dual horizontal LED strips with the chromed out and lit-up Chevron logo in the middle. When closely examined, the horizontal strips have many small LED elements forming a seamless pattern.

Other highlights at the front are a tweaked bonnet with muscular character lines, restyled front bumper with wider central air intake, a silver air dam and vertical fog lamp housings add to the sportiness. It also gets a set of newly designed 18-inch wheels, glossy black ORVMs, sunroof, chromed window line, thick wheel arch cladding in black colour, prominent roof rails, and rectangular side scoops.

At the back, the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross gains new internally split LED tail lamps and an updated bumper. The interior and features list are also revised with the design inspiration taken from the C5X. It features a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, redesigned AC vents, updated centre console, new heating/massaging seats with additional padding, and so on.



In Europe, it will be available in petrol, diesel and a PHEV variant that packs a 13.2 kWh battery and an electric motor with combined power output of 222 horsepower. The electric-only range stands at 55 km. The brand debuted in India in April 2021 with the C5 Aircross and we can expect the facelift to reach the local market eventually. Its price has increased twice already and more recently by close to Rs. 1 lakh.