2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Debuts – Top 5 Changes

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a brand new front fascia and a revamped interior with new features and tech

Groupe PSA’s Citroen debuted in the Indian market last year with the C5 Aircross and up next, the company is planning to introduce a more volume-based compact SUV. The C5 Aircross has received a price hike (second time since launch) a few days ago and it has seen an increase of close to Rs. 1 lakh. Globally, the French brand has revealed the facelifted version of the C5 Aircross with notable updates and here are the top five changes you should know about:

1. New Front Fascia:

Visually, Citroen has given a thorough makeover at the front despite being a mid-cycle update. The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a sportier grille section with illuminated light bars giving a horizontal strip look, redesigned headlamps, updated Citroen logo, new LED Daytime Running Lights, revised front bumper with wider central air inlet, metallic accents, etc.

2. Other Exterior Updates:

The cosmetic updates should help in keeping the crossove fresh in the market against modern competition. You could also notice a set of newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels in the facelifted version along with newly designed split type LED tail lamps, glossy black Outside Rear View Mirrors and minor changes to the rear bumper area.

3. Revamped Interior:

In a similar fashion to the exterior, Citroen has introduced noticeable updates to the cabin as it takes plenty of inspiration from the C5 X. The interior has a sporty black theme that blends well with the metallic trims found on the surfaces and the equipment list also gets a host of new features pertaining to safety, comfort, convenience and driver assistance.

4. Larger Touchscreen:

One of the significant highlights in the features list is the new touchscreen infotainment system mounted in the middle. The floating unit has a landscape orientation and is larger with a size of ten inches. Elsewhere, the restyled air conditioning vents and a new centre console are also available with a new gear shifter.

5. New Seats:

The Citroen C5 Aircross is marketed as a supremely comfortable crossover and thus it gains new Advanced Comfort seats with additional padding and functions like heating and massaging. As for the performance, it uses petrol, diesel and a PHEV mill. The PureTech 180 gasoline unit works in tandem with a battery pack and e-motor to develop 222 hp and it has an electric-only range of 55 km.