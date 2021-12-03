2022 BSA Gold Star 650 (RE 650 Rival) Retro Roadster Revealed

2022 BSA BSA Gold Star 650 is expected to be powered by a single-cylinder 650 cc engine; rivals Royal Enfield 650 Twins

Classic Legends revived Jawa Motorcycles in late 2018 while Yezdi is in line to make a comeback in the coming months in India. Another famed motorcycle manufacturer that is part of Classic Legends is BSA and it was acquired back in 2016. BSA (Birmingham Small Arms) was the world’s largest motorcycle producer in the ’50s but it closed doors operations in the ’70s due to bankruptcy.

BSA Motorcycles have been active on social media announcing its return in recent weeks and as expected, it has revealed a new motorcycle for the UK market. Displayed at an event in Birmingham, UK the motorcycle is called the Gold Star 650 as the British brand has brought back the iconic nameplate, which was in production between 1938 and 1963.

The 350 and 500 cc Gold Star series motorcycles were amongst the fastest production bikes in the 1950s and the new model carries the same retro theme with classic styling elements and chrome finishes. The 2022 BSA Gold Star will be showcased at the Motorcycle Live show between December 4 and 12 in Birmingham where the retro roadster will also be produced.

It is expected to be powered by a single-cylinder 650 cc fuel-injected DOHC engine that will compete against Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 amongst other middleweight retro-themed motorcycles from premium makers. The Gold Star was even caught testing in India a few weeks ago and Mahindra’s Pithampur facility could be utilised for exports in the near future.

Classic Legends has already established a design and technical centre in Banbury, Oxfordshire and the new BSA Gold Star has been developed and manufactured there. The brand even has an assembly facility in the Midlands. Recently, BSA received a grant of 4.6 million GBP from the UK government to develop electric motorcycles as it has good backup moving forwards.

Back to the 2022 BSA Gold Star, it boasts a tear-drop shaped fuel tank with the vintage BSA branding on the sides and red highlights, a single-sided exhaust system, spoked wheels at the front and rear, single-piece seat, circular headlamp, upright handlebar, dual-pod instrument cluster, chunky fenders, beefy telescopic front forks, twin-sided rear springs, sporty stripes in the middle of the fuel tank and chromed out mirrors.