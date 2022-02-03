2022 Audi Q7 Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 79.99 Lakh

2022 Audi Q7 derives power from a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI mild-hybrid engine producing 340 hp maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque

Audi India has today announced the launch of the Q7 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 79.99 lakh for the Premium Plus trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 88.33 lakh for the Technology variant (both prices, ex-showroom pan India). It comes with a host of changes inside and out and is powered by a mild-hybrid engine.

The 2022 Audi Q7 features a redesigned front bumper giving a three-dimensional effect and the single-frame front radiator grille with vertical slats having an octagonal outline and a new sill trim. It is now wider giving a more purposeful stance. Speaking of the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

“There is no better way to start the year than launching a car that has been an absolute favorite in India. The Audi Q7 has been an icon of our Q-range for several years and we are confident that the latest model will be as successful with its new look and upgraded features. The Audi Q7’s versatile performance, both on and off the road, is a key trait that makes it stand apart from all others.”

As for the performance, a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine is available with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The powertrain churns out 340 hp maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The mild-hybrid system boasts a 48 V electrical system offering adequate power to the Belt Alternator Starter (BAS). It enables the engine to be turned off for up to 40 seconds when coasting and the BAS helps in automatically restarting the vehicle as per requirement.

The 2022 Audi Q7 is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds and it has a top speed of 250 kmph. It is also equipped with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system and is accompanied by Adaptive Air Suspension and Audi Drive Select with seven drive modes such as Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road and Individual.

Some of the other visual highlights are Matrix LED headlamps with the signature LED Daytime Running Lights and LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators, panoramic sunroof, glossy finishes, adaptive windshield wipers with integrated washer nozzles and large five-arm star style designed alloy wheels.

The 2022 Audi Q7 is offered in five exterior colour schemes namely Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey and Floret Silver while the interior gets Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown shades. The cabin features two large touchscreens, an ambient lighting package with 30-colour customisation, Audi Virtual Cockpit and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and MMI Navigation Plus.

The equipment list also comprises a high-resolution 10.1-inch colour display, remote MMI touch control panel with an 8.6-inch colour display, 730 W B&O Premium 3D audio with 19 speakers, Rear Seat Entertainment ready with built-in provisions, cricket leather upholstery, centre armrest in the front, powered front seats with driver-side memory function, 2nd row seats with adjustable fore & aft position and recline, electrically foldable 3rd row seats, 4-Zone AC, keyless entry and electric boot lid.

As for safety, it comes with cruise control with speed limiter, Park Assist Plus with 360° camera and Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, eight airbags, etc. As standard, Audi offers a 2-year warranty that can be extended up to 7 years and a 5-year Road Side Assistance (RSA) that can be extended up to 10 years with multiple service plans.