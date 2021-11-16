2022 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 Launched In India From Rs. 1.07 Lakh

2022 Aprilia SR 125 and Aprilia SR 160 get cosmetic updates giving a thorough refresh; no mechanical changes made

Piaggio’s Aprilia has today announced the launch of the updated SR 125 and SR 160 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 1.07 lakh for the former and Rs. 1.17 lakh for the latter (ex-showroom, Pune). They can be booked at an initial token of Rs. 5,000 across authorised dealerships present in the country or through an online portal.

The 2022 Aprilia SR 160 derives power from a 160 cc BSVI 3V Tech EFI engine as before while the 2022 Aprilia SR 125 uses the same engine as the outgoing model as well. Speaking of the launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of the new Aprilia SR 160 range. Aprilia SR as an innovative design with big wheels in scooters has already created a segment of Aprilia experience seekers.”

Following leaked images, the Italian manufacturer did not take long to bring in the updated versions of its popular scooters. The 2022 Aprilia SR 160, in particular, gets a thorough makeover with the presence of a redesigned front fascia boasting a new headlamp cluster and apron. It is the first major visual update for the premium scooter since 2016 cosmetically.

Some of the highlights are a sleeker full LED headlamp, restyled handlebar cowl, faux air scoops, split seat setup in place of a single-piece unit with improved cushioning, larger grab rail, an all-digital instrument console replacing the semi-digital unit and a halogen illuminator on the previous model, redesigned LED tail lamp, and so on.

The 2022 Aprilia SR 125 is available in a single variant while the bigger SR 160 gets Standard, Carbon and Race trims. The new SR 125 continues to use the 124.45 cc single-cylinder air-cooled three-valve engine producing a maximum power output of 9.78 bhp at 7,700 rpm and 9.70 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The 2022 Aprilia SR 160, on the other hand, derives power from a bigger 160.03 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve powertrain that pumps out 10.86 bhp at 7,600 rpm maximum power and 11.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is suspended on telescopic front forks and a single spring at the rear while the braking duties are performed by front disc brake and rear drum.

The 2022 Aprilia SR 125 is only available with a CBS (Combined Braking System) and the SR 160 is equipped with a single-channel ABS system as before while both feature 14-inch alloy wheels.