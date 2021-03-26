2021 Yamaha R15 V3 Gets New Red Colour; Launch Soon

Besides the addition of the new red colour scheme, the 2021 Yamaha R15 V3 does not look to be offering any other updates

Yamaha’s India division has the YZF R15 V3.0 as one of its popular models in the domestic market and it has been on sale since early 2018. The third generation of the affordable supersport has not received any major updates in India over the last three years and for 2021, it will gain a new red colour scheme as evident from the leaked information that have come up online.

The launch of the 2021 Yamaha R15 V3 looks to be imminent and the new red paint job will join Thunder Grey, Dark Night and Racing Blue in the palette offered. Expect the price to be around Rs. 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom) and the inclusion of the contrast red colour adds a definitive appeal and is applied on to the fuel tank, fairing and side panels while the cowl above the twin LED headlamps is done up in grey colour.

The front fender, rear tyre hugger, alloy wheels, exhaust, stepped up seats and engine area are finished in black colour. The 2021 Yamaha R15 V3 continues to measure a length of 1,990 mm, a width of 725 mm and it stands 1,135 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,325 mm and 815 mm seat height.

The KTM RC 125 rival has a ground clearance of 170 mm while the kerb weight stands at 142 kg and fuel tank capacity at 11 litres. As for the performance, it uses the same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected SOHC engine producing a maximum power output of 18.6 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,500 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed constant mesh transmission while the slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS system are standard. Built on a deltabox frame, it is suspended on telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension.

The anchorage duties in the Yamaha R15 V3 are performed by 282 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc brakes while it is shod on 17-inch tubeless tyres up front and rear. Other key features in the 2021 Yamaha R15 V3 are low-set clip-on handlebars, an all-digital instrument cluster, and rear set footpegs amongst others.