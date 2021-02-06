2021 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Indonesia With Notable Updates

2021 Yamaha MT-25 draws power from a 250 cc parallel-twin DOHC, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that produces 35.5 PS power and 23.6 Nm torque

Yamaha has launched the 2021 MT-25 in Indonesia at a base price of RP 55,460,000, which converts to about Rs 2.88 lakh in Indian currency. The quarter-litre naked streetfighter gets updated bodywork that makes it look aggressive, including MT graphics, a new tank cover, and air scoops on both sides to direct hot air downwards.

The equipment on offer with the 2021 MT-25 includes all-LED lighting as well as a digital instrument cluster that now gets shift light along with larger fonts. The 2021 MT-25 is being offered in Indonesia in three paint schemes, namely matte grey, metallic black and metallic blue. The bike looks similar to the Yamaha MT-03 sold in the European market.

Powering the motorcycle is a 250 cc parallel-twin DOHC, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that belts out 35.5 PS at 12,000 rpm of maximum power, along with 23.6 Nm of peak torque that is delivered at 10,000 rpm.

Built on a tubular diamond frame, the suspension setup on the MT-25 consists of 37 mm upside-down forks at the front sourced from KYB, coupled with a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes on both ends, along with a dual-channel ABS which is standard.

As of now, we do not expect Yamaha to bring the MT-25 to the Indian market. However, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has long been anticipated to launch the MT-03 in the country to compete against the likes of KTM Duke 390, as well as the upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401. However, Yamaha is yet to officially confirm this news.

That being said, the current Yamaha line-up consists of a range of scooters and motorcycles, including the RayZR 125, Fascino 125, FZ-FI, FZS-FI, MT-15, YZF R15 V 3.0, FZ 25, FZS 25, MT-09 and the flagship YZF R1. The Fascino is the entry point to Yamaha’s portfolio, with a starting price of Rs 72,030, which goes all the way up to Rs 20.39 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the YZF R1 fully-faired sports bike.