2021 Yamaha D’elight 125 Makes Its Official European Debut

The 2021 Yamaha D’elight 125 features a completely revamped design as compared to the previous model, and looks very similar to the Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter retailed in India

Yamaha has updated the D’elight 125 scooter to comply with the Euro 5 emission norms for the 2021 model year. The 125 cc scooter gets some visual enhancements, a few new features, while the engine is also, obviously, cleaner than before. The new updated design gives the D’elight 125 an uncanny resemblance to the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI sold in the Indian market.

The D’elight gets chrome garnish around the headlight as well as the front apron, similar to what is seen on the Fascino. Yamaha is calling its updated design as ‘New Unisex Body Design’, in order to make the updated D’elight 125 scooter more appealing to both the genders, unlike the outgoing model which had a somewhat feminine appeal to it.

In addition to the visual enhancements, the new D’elight 125 gets a new semi-digital LCD with a large analogue speedometer, as well as a digital display for the tell-tale information. Just like the Yamaha scooters sold in India, the D’elight also comes with the Start & Stop technology, which allows the scooter’s engine to shut down while stationary at traffic lights.

With a kerb weight of just 101 kg, Yamaha claims that the D’elight 125 is the lightest offering in its segment. The scooter now gets a 12-inch front wheel, which would improve handling, and the rear wheel is a 10-inch unit. The fuel tank has been moved to the front, which opens up more room in the underseat storage that can now store a full-face helmet.

Powering the updated D’elight 125 is a 125 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected SOHC engine that belts out 8.4 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm, along with 9.8 Nm of peak torque that is delivered at 5,000 rpm. The D’elight 125 has a claimed fuel efficiency of 55.5 kmpl.

Yamaha is yet to announce the prices of the updated D’elight 125, and we also do not expect the scooter to be brought to the Indian market, considering the automaker already has the Fascino 125 as well as the Ray-ZR 125 in its line-up.