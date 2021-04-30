2021 Yamaha Bolt Cruiser Launched In Japan With New Features

The 2021 Yamaha Bolt continues to draw power from a 941 cc, V-twin SOHC air-cooled fuel-injected engine that puts out 53.2 hp and 80 Nm

Yamaha has updated the Bolt motorcycle for the 2021 model year in its home country, and the motorcycle has been launched at a base price of JPY 1,045,000, which translates to almost Rs 7.16 lakh in Indian currency. Available in a single variant called R Spec, the 2021 Bolt features some noteworthy changes.

The previously offered entry-level variant that came equipped with wire-spoke wheels has now been discontinued. The new Yamaha Bolt R Spec gets a range of new equipment like premium alloy wheels complete with a brushed metallic finish. The cruiser gets a 19-inch wheel up front, and a 16 incher at the back, wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Other highlights of the motorcycle include a round headlight at the front, body-coloured fenders, a 13-litre fuel tank, a compact instrument cluster, a split-style seat, round taillight, and a dual-tone exhaust canister. The motorcycle also gets a new Blue Metallic colour option, that truly makes it stand out. The Metallic Black paint scheme has been carried over.

Powering the motorcycle is a 941 cc, V-twin SOHC air-cooled motor that belts out 53.2 hp of max power at 5,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. It gets a 5-speed transmission as standard and transfers power to the rear wheel via a belt-drive, similar to that of classic American cruisers.

The motorcycle has been built on a dual cradle frame, and the suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks up front, along with twin gas-charged shocks with an external reservoir finished in a gold anodize at the back. The braking is taken care of by 282 mm petal-type single discs on both ends along with dual-channel ABS, and the bike weighs a massive 252 kg.

While the 2021 Yamaha Bolt has only been launched in Japan as of now, it will soon be made available to other international markets as well in the near future. We do not expect the Yamaha Bolt to be a part of Yamaha’s plans for the Indian market though as it could be deemed expensive.