2021 Volvo XC60 Facelift Launch Later This Year – 5 Things To Know

The Volvo XC60 is one of the three cars the luxury automaker plans to launch in the country this year, apart from the XC40 Recharge and S90 facelift

Volvo recently revealed a mid-life facelift for the XC60, and the 2021MY version of the SUV features a slew of changes over the outgoing model. That said, Volvo is working on launching the updated SUV in India later this year. The luxury carmaker plans to launch a total of three products in the Indian market this year, and the XC60 facelift will be the second offering out of the three.

Ahead of its launch in the country, we have put together a list of the top 5 things that you should know about the upcoming 2021 Volvo XC60, take a look –

Visual Changes

Volvo has kept the visual enhancements on the new XC60 to a bare minimum, considering it’s just a facelift. However, the car gets a slightly updated front fascia with a revised grille and a redesigned lower front bumper. Also on offer are a selection of new paint schemes and alloy wheel options. The interior can be had with a choice of new leather-free upholsteries, including a new textile-based option called City Weave.

Powertrain

Powering the India-spec pre-facelift XC60 is a sole 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 235 hp of maximum power, along with 480 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. However, Volvo is planning to phase out diesel powertrains from the Indian market.

Hence, the 2.0-litre diesel engine will be replaced with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol motor, but Volvo is yet to reveal the specific details. In foreign markets, Volvo offers the 2.0-litre turbo petrol in a range of tunes, i.e. T4 (190 hp), T5 (250 hp) and T6 (310 hp).

New Features

The 2021MY Volvo XC60 will be offered with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with hands-free Google Assistant, native in-car apps via Google Play and navigation through Google Maps. These features will be offered across the range as a part of the new Digital Services package.

This package also includes wireless charging and access to the Volvo On Call application in select markets. Other features on offer include a digital driver’s display, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats with memory function, a 12.3-inch driver’s display and much more.

Safety Tech

The foreign-spec XC60 facelift gets new and upgraded hardware for the driver assistance systems, including a new sensor platform containing radars, ultrasonic sensors and cameras. It comes equipped with the company’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which offers features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping aid, pilot assist, front collision mitigation etc.

Expected Price & Rivals

As of now, the pre-facelift Volvo XC60 is priced at Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the updated 2021MY version of the car is also expected to be similarly priced. Upon launch, the SUV will retain its rivalry with the likes of the BMW X3 as well as the Mercedes-Benz GLC.