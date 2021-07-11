2021 TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP – 5 Things You Should Know About It

Check out our list of the top five things about the newly-launched 2021 TVS Ntorq Race XP, which you should know

TVS Motor Company recently added a new variant to its flagship scooter, the Ntorq 125. The new trim, named ‘Race XP’, features a few styling changes, which make it look fresh. Apart from that, it also gets a few additional features, which make it one of the most feature-loaded scooters currently on sale in the Indian market.

Here, we take a look at the top five things that you should know about the recently-launched TVS Ntorq Race XP

1. Design

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP gets a new triple-tone colour option, consisting of red, black, and white. The scooter also gets sporty graphics on the front apron and side panels. It even gets bright red alloy wheels, which are great for grabbing attention on the road! The design, however, doesn’t feature any changes, and the equipment on offer is the same as well.

2. Voice commands

TVS Ntorq 125 comes standard with SmartXonnect technology, which consists of an LCD digital instrument console with Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity. On the new Race XP variant, the manufacturer has also added a first-in-segment voice assist feature! A total of 15 voice-activated commands are available on the new model. Also, the instrument console display and the SmartXonnect app UI have been updated for the Ntorq Race XP.

3. More powerful engine

While the engine of the new TVS Ntorq Race XP is still a 124.8cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit, it has been tuned slightly. As a result, the maximum power and torque have gone up to 10.2 PS and 10.8 Nm, respectively, compared to 9.38 PS and 10.5 Nm on the other variants of the scooter.

4. Riding modes

The Ntorq is the first scooter in its segment to offer riding modes, available exclusively on the Race XP variant. There are two modes available – Street and Race – with the former focusing on smoother throttle response and better fuel economy, and the latter on offering the best performance. Although a 125cc scooter doesn’t really need riding modes, it’s still a sweet feature to have.

5. Price

TVS Ntorq Race XP is priced at Rs. 83,275, making it the new top variant in the Ntorq range. The other variants are priced from Rs. 71,095 to Rs. 81,075 (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Ntorq 125 rivals the likes of Honda Grazia, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Burgman Street 125, etc., in the Indian market.