2021 TVS Jupiter 125 Review & Fuel Efficiency Test – Video

Check out our review of the newly-launched TVS Jupiter 125, which includes a detailed walkaround and a fuel economy test

After months of speculation, TVS has finally launched the Jupiter 125 in the Indian market. This new scooter isn’t just a Jupiter 110 with a larger engine, it is much more! The design is different, and there are plenty of mechanical changes as well. We recently got our hands on one, and our detailed review can be seen in the video below.

Let’s start with the styling; the Jupiter 125 gets a simple-looking front apron, with large housings for the turn-indicators and LED DRLs. It also gets chrome inserts on the front and side panels. The scooter gets an LED headlamp, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a single-piece stepped seat, and a large pillion grabrail (with reflector). Drum brakes are standard on all but the top variant, which gets a front disc brake.

The instrument cluster of the Jupiter 125 is a semi-digital unit, consisting of an analogue speedo dial and a digital readout for the odometer, tripmeter, fuel gauge, fuel-consumption figures, and clock. There are a few other features on offer as well, including a start-stop system (with a silent start motor), a USB charging socket, a small apron pocket, etc.

The 5-litre fuel tank of the Jupiter 125 has been placed under the footrest, while the fuel cap is conveniently placed behind the apron. The ground clearance has not been compromised though, at 163mm. The benefit of that is the improved underseat storage, 33 litres in size, enough to swallow two helmets!

Powering the Jupiter 125 is a brand-new 124.8cc, two-valve, single-cylinder engine. This powerplant belts out 8.3 PS and 10.5 Nm, and comes mated to a CVT. The fuel economy figures are quite impressive, even at high speeds. At a constant speed of 70 kmph to 80 kmph, the scooter offered around 46 kmph!

The instantaneous fuel consumption indicator gave the following readings – 64 kmpl at 40 kmph, 61 kmpl at 50 kmph, 59 kmpl at 60 kmph, 52-57 kmpl at 70 kmph, and 45 kmpl at 80 kmph. The performance is a little lack-lustre though, which the scooter struggling to cross the 90 kmph mark.

TVS Jupiter 125 is priced at Rs 73,400 for the base variant, at Rs. 76,800 for the alloy wheel variant, and at Rs. 81,300 for the disc brake-alloy wheel variant. In the Indian market, its closest rivals are Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, and Suzuki Access 125.