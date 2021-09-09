2021 TVS Fiero 125 Launch Expected This Month

TVS Fiero 125 is likely to reach the showroom floors this month, followed by a 125 scooter with abundant under-seat storage space

TVS is preparing to launch a set of new two-wheelers in the Indian market soon after launching the updated Apache RR310. The brand has been working on a couple of new motorcycles and scooters for a while now. However, it is only now that the brand is considering unveiling them.

The most important of these products is reported to be the Fiero 125, which will most likely be reaching the showroom floors by this month itself. Also, the new Fiero 125 motorcycle will be shedding the veils this month if everything falls right into place. The motorcycle will don a sportier design and is expected to draw heavy inspiration from the Apache RTR 160 4V.

With the Fiero 125, the home-grown brand will be trying to fill the void that lies in between the Star City and Apache range. Moreover, a 125cc sporty commuter is a demand of the mass market buyers, looking at the hiked prices of fuel and 150cc offerings. Expect the Fiero 125 to be a nice handler as well.

Another product, which is rumoured to make its way out from the TVS’ factory, is a 125cc scooter. Media reports claim that TVS is developing a 125cc iteration of its much-successful Jupiter. It will enrobe an all-new design this time to look pretty much like a maxi-scooter. Consequently, it will offer increased under-seat storage space to house a pair of open-face helmets.

The Jupiter 125 is assumed to use clever packaging for space utilisation. The fuel tank will seemingly find a place in the floorboard, while the fuel lid will shift towards the backside of the front apron. The Jupiter 125 will in-all-likelihood will offer more fuel efficiency than the NTorq 125. After all, the NTorq has a bad reputation for its fuel-guzzling disorders. Expect the power and torque outputs to be in the range of 10 PS and 11 Nm, quite like the NTorq. Suspension components will include telescopic forks on the front and a single shock absorber for the rear. Talking of the launch timeline, the Jupiter 125 will probably go on sale by next month.