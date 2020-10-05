2021 Toyota Innova Facelift Spied In The Open Revealing Changes

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is expected to launch in India in early 2021 with cosmetic updates to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation

The Innova Crysta is undoubtedly the most popular model for Toyota in the domestic market and the latest version has been on sale since 2016 setting new records in the process. Despite being more upmarket compared to the older Innova, the loyal customer base has been well utilised for Innova and it still remains to have a niche of its own as no direct rival exists.

To stretch the lifespan of the existing model, Toyota has prepared the facelifted Innova Crysta in Indonesia and it will be expanding its reach to other Asian markets including India most likely in the early parts of next year. After more than four years, the premium MPV is finally getting the mid-cycle update with cosmetic changes and interior revisions alongside addition of new features.

The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta has now been spotted in the open giving us a clear look into what is in store. On the outside, it comprises of a reworked front grille with five horizontal slats as opposed to the two thick chrome grille. The Toyota badge is mounted in a slightly upright fashion in comparison to the angular position on the Innova Crysta available in showrooms currently.

An image of the pre-facelifted and updated Innova Crysta standing alongside each other is self explanatory in this regard. The prominent chrome extension border is a visual highlight and the bumper is brand new with a sportier appeal having vertical black housing for the fog lamps and sharper turn signals.

The Japanese manufacturer has also given a set of new machined alloy wheels and the rear end is broadly similar to the pre-facelifted Innova Crysta with wraparound LED tail lamps and turn indicators dripping down. We do expect the India-spec version to have an identical update treatment to the styling elements as in the Indonesian version.

As for the performance, the updated Toyota Innova Crysta will likely continue to use the 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel and the 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol. The MPV costs between Rs. 15.67 lakh and Rs. 24.68 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, and the facelift is expected to command a slight premium upon arrival.