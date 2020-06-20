2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Imagined In New Digital Rendering

As per the latest speculative rendering, the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta will be seen sporting a thoroughly revised front fascia that would be inspired from the 2021 Toyota Sienna

Earlier this month, Toyota Motor Company introduced the updated version of the Fortuner in Thailand. The latest version of the popular SUV sports a revised front fascia along with some additional features. Akin to the Fortuner, even the Toyota Innova Crysta, which is already more than 4 years old in the market, will receive a facelift.

In a new development, a speculative rendering has visualized the looks of the upcoming 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift. The MPV is known simply as Innova and as Kijang Innova internationally and was first introduced in November 2015, which means it will complete half a decade of existence by the time the facelift would arrive. The second generation of the company’s famous MPV has been a bigger success than its predecessor and it’s understandable that the facelift would first launch in Indonesia.

The local launch of the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift will likely take place in early 2021, just months after the refreshed Toyota Fortuner is launched here. As per the latest rendering, the updated MPV will borrow several styling cues from the 2021 Toyota Sienna and will sport a similar front façade. This isn’t really a bad thing if you consider that the latest Sienna looks quite handsome and a similar fascia won’t feel out of place on the Crysta.

As can be seen in the rendering, the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a new hood, new headlamps that are all-LED units, a split grille layout, a new front bumper and new fog lamp housings. Like the headlamps, even the fog lamps will be all LED units, while the side profile will feature new alloy wheels. The rear-end is likely to sport updated tail lamps and a new bumper.

Inside, the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift will carry a more comprehensive features list. The MPV could get a gesture-controlled tailgate, wireless smartphone charger, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a 360-degree camera. In some international markets, the MPV could even start offering safety features like Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure Warning.

The current engine options, which include 2.4-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol unit, will be carried forward. Also, the 2.8-litre diesel engine that was discontinued with the onset of BSVI regulations could make a re-entry in a cleaner and a slightly more powerful format. Prices could see a significant increase but the additional features and the improved styling will likely justify the premium.