2021 Toyota Fortuner VS Fortuner Legender Explained In Official Video

Recently, the second generation Toyota Fortuner received a mid-cycle update, which saw the introduction of a new Legender version that looks a tad different from regular model

The second generation Toyota Fortuner is now available in two variants, which include a regular version and a Legender model. Mechanically, both the variants remain largely the same but the story is completely different if you take into account the aesthetics. Here’s an official video that explains the differences between the two vehicles.

The official video is hosted by none other than Dr. Jurachart Jongusuk, Regional Chief Engineer of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing Company Limited. He starts with giving a brief introduction of both the SUVs and then goes on to explain the difference between the two models.

Compared to the regular model, the Legender has a more upmarket look. It carries a sleeker design and better lighting system. The Toyota Fortuner Legender comes with LED dual projector headlamps with DRL, LED sequential turn indicators, 20-inch alloy wheels and kick-activated tailgate, all of which are bits that aren’t available on the standard model.

The interior of both the vehicles looks the same but Legender comes with additional features in the form of a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 11-speaker JBL sound system including subwoofer, wireless charger and ambient light.

With the introduction of the mid-cycle facelift, the Toyota Fortuner has become one of the most attractive models in its segment, especially if you take into the all-black Toyota Fortuner Legender.

While the standard version gets its power from the 2GD-FTV 2.4-litre diesel engine that outputs 150 PS and 400 Nm, the Legender variant is also on sale with a 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine that offers 204 PS and 500 Nm. Both the motors come mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission as standard while a 4WD option is optionally available on both the versions. While details of the India launch details aren’t available at the moment, it is expected that the refreshed SUV will be brought to our shores either by the year end or early next year.