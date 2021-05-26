2021 Toyota Fortuner Looks Gorgeous In All-Black Exterior

Check out this beautiful-looking, customised Toyota Fortuner, which gets a blacked-out exterior and off-road tyres

Near the beginning of this year, Toyota launched the facelifted Fortuner in India, alongside the new Fortuner Legender. Since its launch in our market, the Fortuner facelift and Fortuner Legender have managed to sell over 5,300 units combined, which is quite impressive. A lot of these buyers are enthusiasts who love to modify their vehicles, and we’ve seen a few lovely customised examples of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner on the streets already.

Here, we have a modified Toyota Fortuner that gets an all-black exterior. The photographs of this customised SUV were shared on social media by @thanci_thanzz. The dark exterior theme looks brilliant on the Fortuner, especially at the front end. Even the chrome bits on the front grille have been finished in black now, which enhances the overall aesthetics of the vehicle.

The SUV hasn’t been completely de-chromed though; the surviving chrome bits include the front logo, the window lining, the door handles, the rear logo, and the Fortuner branding on the tailgate. The alloy wheels have also been blacked-out, and are shod with new BFGoodrich All-Terrain tyres for improved off-roading capabilities.

In the Indian market, Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.7-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor that generates a peak power and torque of 166 PS and 245 Nm, respectively. Transmission choices with this powerplant consist of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The second engine option is a 2.8-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 mill, capable of developing 204 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on manual variant). It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. As for the Fortuner Legender, it is available only in diesel-automatic configuration.

As standard, the SUV comes in RWD format, with an AWD option only available on the diesel version of the standard Fortuner (not Legender). In the Indian market, the Toyota Fortuner range is currently priced from Rs. 30.34 lakh to Rs. 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its rivals include Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.