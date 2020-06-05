2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender vs Standard Fortuner Facelift – Comparison

Toyota Fortuner facelift is expected to go on sale in India later this year or in early 2021; gets a host of exterior and interior updates

The facelifted Fortuner has been all over the internet today as it comes with notable changes inside and out and it will arrive at local showrooms later this year or in early 2021. Unveiled in Thailand, where a major portion of its production is concentrated for the Asian markets under the IMV project, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner can be seen in two different versions.

One is the standard model and the other is the Fortuner Legender that has plenty of design differences and we do expect it to be brought into India in the near future. On the outside, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender has a more striking visual presence courtesy of a sportier front fascia with sleeker design elements such as the grille, projector headlamps and L-shaped integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

The standard version of the Fortuner facelift looks like an evolutionary update of the outgoing model with a prominent headlamp cluster but the Legender begs to differ. Other design highlights include busier front bumper with sharper cuts and black bezels for the redesigned fog lamp housing, supported by additional lighting and a gaping lower radiator black grille.

The underbody protecting skid plates, bigger 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels in two-tone finish, black side steps, muscular black cladding, chrome window line, blackened wing mirrors, A-, B- and C-pillars with roof rails giving a two-tone stance are notable features in the 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender. You could see plenty of chrome touches and unparted grille with wave pattern inserts on the standard Fortuner.

The rear of the Fortuner Legender boasts a restyled bumper with vertical L-shaped blades on the edges. It is sold with White Pearl CS with black roof, Emotional Red with black roof and Attitude Black Mica colours forming a distinguishable dual-tone look when compared to the standard model. As for the features, it does get some exclusivity.

A nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging, JBL surround sound with nine speakers, ambient lighting and rear USB ports limited to the Fortuner Legender. The Safety Sense suite enables Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Pre-Collision System and much more.

Mechanically, it gets exclusive shock absorbers for better handling dynamics. The Legender can be bought with a 2.4-litre diesel or the uprated 2.8-litre diesel engine with 4WD system.