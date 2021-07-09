2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender GR Sport Trim On Cards, Spied On Test

A heavily camouflaged test mule of Toyota Fortuner is spotted recently, hinting towards the introduction of GR Sport trim

A set of new images have surfaced over the internet, showing a Toyota Fortuner completely wrapped in heavy camo. Since the updated iteration of the SUV has been recently launched in the Asian markets, it is quite a surprise to see it donning the camouflage again. Interestingly, with the introduction of GR Sport trim of the 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser, the model in the picture is expected to be a GR Sport trim of the Fortuner.

With a close look, the Fortuner Legender in the pictures can be seen with red-painted brake callipers, hence, strengthening our guesses of it being a Fortuner GR Sport. Earlier, international media publications have reported that a Fortuner GR Sport is being prepared for the launch. Well, these spy images work in reinforcing the rumours.

However, we are still unaware of what will power the Fortuner GR Sport. In its regular avatar, it is available with two engine choices in the Indian market. There is a 2.7L naturally-aspirated petrol engine, belting out 166 PS of peak power and 245 Nm of max torque. Also, the buyers can opt for the 2.8L oil burner that dishes out 204 PS against 500 Nm.

The diesel variants are available with two transmission choices, 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT, while the petrol trims come with a 5-speed MT only. The GR Sport trim, on the other hand, is likely to source power from a powerful turbo-petrol motor, and a diesel engine can also be on the cards.

A Toyota Australia spokesperson has earlier confirmed, the brand will not be missing out on producing GR versions of its core models. In terms of styling, the Fortuner GR Sport is likely to don a more athletic stance with a slew of minute changes in its overall appearance.

Expect the use of matte black shade for elements like front radiator grille, roof rails, ORVM caps, alloy wheels and more. Also, the bumpers are likely to be reprofiled with the addition of chunkier scuff plates at both ends. Toyota might also use different shock absorbers for this sportier trim of the Fortuner.