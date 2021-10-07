2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4×4 Launched At Rs. 42.33 Lakh

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4×4 derives power from the same 2.8-litre GD turbocharged diesel engine producing 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the facelifted Fortuner earlier this year with a host of visual and interior changes while the diesel engine’s performance was also increased. It also marked the arrival of the Legender top-spec variant for the first time in a fully-loaded 4X2 diesel automatic trim and the brand has now expanded its reach further.

As we told you a few days ago exclusively, the Japanese auto major has now launched the Fortuner 4×4 priced at Rs. 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom) and is around Rs. 3.70 lakh costlier than the existing 4×2 trim with the on-road price skyrocketing past Rs. 50 lakh mark for a Fortuner for the first time. It continues to be offered with the 2.8-litre GD turbo diesel engine.

The powertrain is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Toyota Fortuner Legender 4×4 gets an exclusive JBL audio system with 11 speakers and it comes with a single Pearl White body colour with a black finished roof.

Compared to the regular Fortuner, the Legender does have visual differences but the 4×4 does not get any exclusive exterior bits when weighed up against the 4×2. The features list of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4×4 gains two-tone black and maroon cabin theme, sequential LED turn signals and quad-LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Light.

Other highlights are 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, piano black accents on the front grille, sporty-looking front and rear bumpers, contrast stitching for the steering wheel, ambient lighting, rear USB port, seven airbags, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a nine-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone charger, kick sensor for power back door and so on.

With the Ford Endeavour firmly out of the picture, the Toyota Fortuner continues to enjoy the top position in the full-size SUV segment and is currently rivalled by MG Gloster and Isuzu MU-X. The prices of the Fortuner have increased by up to Rs. 80,000 since the beginning of this month. A dual-zone automatic climate control system is now standard across the range and the spare wheel alloy is replaced by steel rim.