2021 Toyota Fortuner (Facelift Model) Deliveries Commence In India

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is available with a total of seven trims, including a new the top-spec variant named ‘Legender’

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Fortuner facelift in India earlier this month. The updated model now gets a new top-spec variant, named ‘Legender’, which features slightly different interior and exterior styling. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is priced from Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 37.58 lakh, which is quite a hefty price increase over the previous model.

Deliveries of the new Toyota Fortuner have begun in India, with the first unit delivered by MGF Toyota in Gurgaon. Booking figures for the SUV have not been revealed yet, so we’re not sure how much popularity it is enjoying in the market right now though. That said, the pre-facelift Fortuner was the best-selling SUV in its segment, and we expect the new one to maintain that sales momentum in our market.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options in India – a 2.7-litre petrol mill and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor. The former is capable of generating 165 PS and 245 Nm, and comes paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the latter can deliver 203 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT), and can be bought with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

As standard, the Fortuner is available in rear-wheel-drive format, with the diesel version offering a 4-wheel-drive option as well. As for the new Fortuner Legender, it comes exclusively with the 2.8L diesel powerplant and the 6-speed automatic transmission. Despite being the top-spec variant, the Legender model doesn’t get a 4WD system.

The changes to the exterior of the facelifted Fortuner include new LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, an updated front grille, new bumpers (front and rear), and new LED taillights. In the cabin, the SUV now gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Android Auto and Apple Carplay, along with Connected Car Tech (including Geo-Fencing, Realtime Vehicle Tracking, etc).

The Legender variant features a different front fascia; it gets a different front grille, new bumper, and completely different LED headlights. It also gets wireless smartphone charger, gesture operated tailgate, rear USB charging port, ambient cabin lighting, and a hands-free tailgate. In the Indian market, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner continues to rival Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

All Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi