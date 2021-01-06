2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift/Legender Launching Today – 14 Big Changes

MY2021 Toyota Fortuner will be available with 4X2 and 4×4 choices in the standard guise but only with the 4×2 drivetrain if you pick the new Legender version

The wait for SUV lovers is about to get over as Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will finally announce the prices of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift and its Legender version later today. It must be noted here that the launch of the new model happens hardly a while after it was first introduced in Thailand. The Legender version will become the flagship model as it will offer a sleeker styling and more features than the regular variant.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift will have a redesigned front fascia that will holder a bolder grille, more sophisticated bumper that holds new fog lamps and a bigger air dam, and sleeker headlamps. The refreshed model even gets new alloy rims and a tweaked rear-end. Meanwhile, the Legender version looks a tad more upmarket as it gets a sleeker front fascia that doesn’t have the ‘in-your-face’ boldness of the facelift but definitely impresses with its more premium appeal.

In all, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift will carry 18 substantial updates over the current model. The highlights of the Standard version will include a new bumper, bigger front grille, new headlamps with DRLs, new rear combination lamp, chrome 18-inch wheels, black leather interior, Sports Mode, power steering with VFC, Limited Slip and Lockable Differential, leather seat ventilation, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & CarPlay, front clearance sonar, connected features and 11-speaker JBL audio.

On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner Legender carries a new set of bumpers, new front grille, diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, new LED DRLs, sequential turn indicators, dual tone black roof and seat upholstery, contrast interior stitching, hydrographic pattern, ambient lighting, combi-meter backgrounder, smart key case style, dual rear USB ports, kick sensor for power door and wireless smartphone charger. Also, the Legender version gets a black trim instead of the chrome appliques found on the standard version.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift will likely go on sale in nine exterior colours that will include as many as eight single-tone shades for the Standard version and one dual-tone Pearl White/Matte Black shade for the Legender model. The regular version will come with a black or a chamois interior while the Legender will boast of black and maroon upholstery.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift will feature an updated 2.8-litre diesel engine with a maximum power output of 204 PS and a peak torque output of 500 Nm for 4WD & 2WD AT. For the current version, the 2.8-litre oil-burner offers only 177 PS and 400 Nm.

Meanwhile, the petrol model will continue to draw power from a 2.7-litre naturally-aspirated engine producing 166 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque. While the standard version will be offered in both the two-wheel-drive system and four-wheel-drive configurations, the Legender will be sold only with 2WD.