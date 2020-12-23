2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift & Legender India Launch On January 6

2021 Toyota Fortuner and the Fortuner Legender will go on sale on January 6 and both are expected to get a more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine

The Fortuner nameplate established itself as the most credible full-size SUV in the country for many years and its success story does not need any introduction as the loyal customer base, resale value and a lot more factors have played a key role in its consistent sales. The seven-seater competes against Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the recently launched MG Gloster.

The Japanese auto major is looking to extend the lifespan of the existing generation Fortuner and thus debuted a facelift earlier this year in the Southeast Asian markets. We showed you first undisguised spy pictures of the facelifted Fortuner spotted on public roads a few months ago while the possible launch of the Fortuner Legender remained a speculation.

The Legender can be considered as a more premium version of the facelifted Fortuner and it differentiates itself with an array of exterior updates and interior comprising of more upmarket features. It has been caught on camera doing an advert shoot confirming its launch and Toyota has finally announced that both the variants of the Fortuner will be launched in India on January 6.



The facelifted version of the Toyota Fortuner gets a number of frontal and rear updates to bring a refreshed vibe compared to the outgoing model. The Legender, in particular, gets sharper upper front grille, LED projector headlamps, L-shaped integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, sportier black lower radiator grille, newly designed front bumper, piano black extensions, 20-inch alloy wheels, black pillars, etc.

It also boasts of wraparound LED tail lamps, rear spoiler, unique vertical blades on the rear bumper and other visual enhancements. It is retailed in White Pearl CS with black roof, Emotional Red with black roof and Attitude Black Mica colour schemes. Just as the exterior, the cabin comes with more premium look and features.

Some of the highlighting features in the equipment list are a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, nine-speaker JBL audio, wireless charging facility, ambient lighting function, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel and so on. It will have to waited and see whether the Toyota Safety Sense suite based technologies will be introduced in India or not.

The Legender will be priced at a considerable premium over the facelifted Fortuner offering a wider range of variants for customers to choose from. As for the performance, the 2.8-litre diesel unit is uprated to kicking out 204 PS and 500 Nm and mechanical as well as powertrain upgrades are also part of the package.