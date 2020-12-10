2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Bookings Open Across India

The launch of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner is planned for mid-January and it will come with a host of exterior and interior enhancements

We showed you first spy pictures of the facelifted Toyota Fortuner performing emission tests on Indian soil a few months ago following its debut in Southeast Asia. While varying speculations surrounding its market launch have been there for weeks, its unofficial bookings have commenced across dealerships in India. It will go on sale by the middle of next month as Toyota hopes to start 2021 with a bang.

Currently, the full-sized SUV is priced between Rs. 28.66 lakh for the base 2.7 4×2 MT variant and it goes up to Rs. 36.88 lakh for the 2.8 4×4 AT TRD Limited Edition (ex-showroom). We do expect the 2021 Toyota Fortuner to be priced higher as it could range between Rs. 29 lakh and Rs. 37.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the mid-life update for the Innova Crysta, the changes in the Fortuner facelift are substantial.

On the outside, the upcoming Fortuner gets a redesigned front fascia with restyled grille section and sleeker headlamps while the bumper is also brand new with revised housing for the fog lamps, underbody skid plate and wider air intake. The Japanese manufacturer has made cosmetic revisions across the bodywork as well making it a proper facelift with new cuts and creases.

Elsewhere, you could find newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, chromed window line, FORTUNER name on a thick strip across the tailgate, side steps, restyled LED tail lamps as well as black finished pillars and wing mirrors. Just as the exterior, the cabin also features a number of updates on the cosmetic front and is expected to feature a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with voice recognition functions. Other key features include a new Optitron meter with a 4.2-inch Multi Info Display, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, wireless charging facility, ambient lighting, and a lot more. Additionally, the towing capacity has also gone up by to 3,100 kg.

As for the performance, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner will likely use a more powerful version of the 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV inline four-cylinder diesel engine developing 204 PS and 500 Nm. The 2.7-litre four-cylinder in-line petrol will continue to make 166 PS and 245 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be offered.