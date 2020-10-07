2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift (200PS/500NM) Drive Review – Video

Here, we have a video review of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift, which covers all aspects of the new SUV – design, features, powertrain, etc

A few months ago, we spied the Toyota Fortuner facelift being tested in India. The updated SUV featured a few changes in styling. Of course, the new Fortuner is just as capable in off-road conditions as the current model. Although the MY2021 Toyota Fortuner is yet to enter the Indian market, it is already available in a few foreign markets.

Here, we have a video review of the new Fortuner, posted by CarsGuide, an Australian media outlet. With the mid-life facelift, the Fortuner has become sharper than before. The sleek LED headlamps and the wide grille lend aggression to its face. The grill and air dam resemble the Lexus spindle grille design, and there’s a silver-finished skid plate at the bottom. The front bumper has been redesigned as well.

The side profile remains largely unchanged compared to the pre-facelift model. The alloy wheel design is new though, and you also get chrome-plated door handles, chrome window line, and new sidesteps. At the rear, we see a new set of LED taillights, and ‘Fortuner’ lettering on the chrome slat on the tailgate. The rear bumper has also been redesigned, and you also get a high-mounted stop lamp on the roof spoiler.

The interior of the Fortuner is more utilitarian than luxurious, owing to its pickup truck roots. The lower trims get cloth upholstery as standard, whereas the top-trim gets leather seats. The cabin design is rather bland and boring, but a few surfaces have been lined with soft-touch materials, which gives this SUV a premium feel. The door pockets (front as well as rear) can hold bottles as well as other knicks and knacks.

Under the rear bumper, you get a full-size spare wheel. The Australia-spec model offers automatic emergency braking (with pedestrian recognition), lane departure alert, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, road sign recognition, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and 7 airbags. These features should also be present on the India-spec model when it launches here.

The facelift model is powered by a 2.8-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 motor, which can deliver peak power and torque of 200 HP and 500 Nm, respectively. In India, we also expect Toyota to offer a petrol engine in the Fortuner facelift in our market. This will be the same 2.7-litre, naturally aspirated unit that does duty on the current model.