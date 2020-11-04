2021 Toyota Crown Updated With New Features & A More Practical Cabin

The 2021 Toyota Crown gets loads of new features and an updated cabin, while it retains its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol as well as 2.5-litre & 3.5-litre hybrid powertrains

The Crown is one of the oldest Toyota cars on sale, since it has been around since 1955! The fifteenth-generation version of the sedan was unveiled as a concept at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in October 2017, and went on sale around mid-2018, which means that it has completed over two years.

Now, Toyota has updated the Crown for the 2021MY, and the updated sedan is already available at dealers across Japan. On the outside, the updated Crown looks no different, save for the new paint schemes. However, the cabin of the car has been thoroughly modernized. It gets a completely redesigned center console, with repositioned middle air vents that have been placed under the infotainment system.

Speaking of the infotainment unit, it is a 12.3-inch TFT floating touchscreen setup, which comes with smartphone connectivity. The updated car gets physical HVAC controls that have been placed under the AC vents, unlike the previous touchscreen operated controls. This means that the HVAC switches can now be accessed more easily while driving.

The three-spoke multi-function steering wheel has been retained, and so is the carbon trim and upholstery options. Toyota has also equipped the 2021 Crown with the latest version of the Toyota Safety Sense package, which adds safety features like a radar cruise control, pre-crash safety with day- and night-time pedestrian detection, daytime cyclist detection and so on.

No mechanical changes have been made to the sedan. That being said, the Crown is offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 245 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque, a 2.5-litre hybrid that makes 226 PS, as well as a 3.5-litre V6 hybrid that has a combined power output of 359 PS.

As mentioned earlier, the 2021 Toyota Crown is already available at dealerships across Japan. The pricing for the updated sedan starts from 4,899,000 yen, which is about Rs 34.88 lakh in Indian currency, going all the way up to 7,393,000 yen which converts to about INR 52.63 lakh, for the top-end trim.