2021 Tata Tigor EV Spotted At Dealership; Up To 345 Km Range Expected

The soon-to-launch Tata Tigor electric is powered by the brand’s Ziptron technology, and it will be more affordable than the Nexon EV

Tata Motors is all set to launch the 2021 Tigor EV in the Indian market on 31st August. The electric sedan was officially unveiled just a few days ago, and now, it has started arriving at dealerships as well. Pictures of an undisguised Tigor EV have recently popped up online, which show the vehicle in the real world.

The electric Tigor features blue accents on the front grille, fog lamp housings, and alloy wheels, which help distinguish it from the petrol-powered version. The front grille is mostly closed off, and the vehicle sports blue ‘EV’ badges at the front and the back. The rest of the exterior design remains unchanged over the regular model.

These spy shots also give us a glimpse of the interior of the vehicle. The cabin design is the same as the regular Tigor, but there are blue accents around the AC vents and the instrument console housing. Also, the gear lever has been replaced by a drive mode selector knob in the centre console. The instrument cluster remains unchanged, and upon closer inspection, we can see the driving range details.

In the spy picture above, the vehicle shows a range of 204 km on a 59 per cent charge. This translates to a range of around 345 km on a fully charged battery! However, range estimates aren’t always accurate, so the real-life figures could be a little lower. Still, if the Tigor electric offers a range of over 300 km, that would be utterly impressive!

Tata Tigor EV is powered by a 300V permanent magnet electric motor, which comes paired with a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The peak power and torque figures are rated at 74.78 PS and 170 Nm, respectively. The battery pack and motor are IP67 waterproof, and there’s an 8 year (or 1.6 lakh km) warranty on them.

A regular charger can charge the battery up in around 8.5 hours, while the same takes just 60 minutes via a fast charger. Features on offer on the Tigor EV include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, iRA connected car tech (with over 30 connected features), power-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat etc.