2021 Tata Tigor EV Reaches Dealerships – Walkaround Video

2021 Tata Tigor EV is expected to have a driving range in excess of 300 km on a single charge; 0-80 per cent in just 60 minutes using a fast charger

A few weeks ago, the Tata Tigor EV for the fleet market dubbed the Xpres-T EV was launched in India and now for the personal space, the updated Tigor EV will go on sale on August 31. It will slot below the best-selling Nexon EV in the brand’s zero-emission lineup and it won’t have a direct rival. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ahead of its launch, here we have a walkaround video of the 2021 Tata Tigor EV giving you the necessary information, and compared to the previous version, it gets a host of cosmetic changes. The exterior stays in line with the facelifted Tigor introduced early last year and it does bring a modern vibe while the blue accents accentuate its EV appeal.

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV comes with a glossy black panel in place of the signature tri-arrow pattern with blue EV and Tata badges mounted on it and a blue strip covers the width of the vehicle underneath. The updated projector LED headlamp cluster is accompanied by a revised bumper with tri-arrow pattern in the middle for large air inlets.

The fog lamps housing with integrated L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights add to the modernity of the compact sedan and the splash of blue highlights enhances the overall appeal. The EV badge can also be found on the bootlid and the sedan is shod on newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels with blue inserts. The rear gets a thick chrome strip connecting the tail lamps as well.

You could also see the Tigor and Ziptron badges on the bootlid of the upcoming Tata Tigor EV. On the inside, the compact electric sedan gains blue highlights, and the rest of the design and functional elements are carried over from the regular IC-engined version. The new instrument cluster shows charge and range information.

The equipment list comprises a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with iRA connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, four-speaker audio, steering wheel with mounted controls, etc. As for the performance, a 26 kWh Li-ion battery pack could deliver in excess of 300 km on a single charge, and the 0-60 kmph is done in 5.7 seconds. Using a fast charger, it can replenish from zero to 80 per cent in just an hour.