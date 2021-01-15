2021 Tata Safari – Top Five Changes It Gets Over The Harrier

The new-generation Tata Safari will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine (170 PS and 350 Nm), the same as the Harrier

Tata Gravitas is set to launch in India on 26th January 2021, as the new-generation Safari. The original Safari was quite an iconic vehicle, and thus, the new one has some big shoes to fill. The new Safari is based on the Harrier, with shared architecture and powertrains between the two.

The being said, there are plenty of differences between these SUVs, some of which are obvious, while others are a little more subtle. Here, we have listed the top five changes that the 2021 Tata Safari has over the Harrier.

Front Fascia

In the first teaser image for the new Safari, Tata Motors had revealed the upcoming SUV’s face. It gets a chrome-finished grille, with tri-arrow elements on it. The new grille design looks much more premium and upmarket compared to the one on the Harrier.

Rear Section

The major exterior differences between the two SUVs are towards the rear section. The taillamp design of the new Safari is different, slightly sharper and with different LED elements as compared to the Harrier. The 2021 Safari also gets functional roof rails, which integrate into the C-pillar, which is a unique and pretty design element.

Seating Configuration

The new Safari is a three-row version of the Harrier, and will be available in two seating configurations – 6-seater (with captain seats in the second row) and 7-seater (with bench seats in the second row). The Harrier, on the other hand, only gets a 5-seat configuration.

More Features at Launch

The Tata Harrier was heavily criticised for the lack of features upon its launch. With the BS6 update, Tata Motors added a panoramic sunroof to the equipment list, along with an automatic gearbox option and a more powerful engine. Thankfully, the new Safari won’t have any such handicaps upon its launch, with all these aforementioned features available straight off the bat.

Name/Branding

While this may seem to be an obvious difference, the road to the launch of the new Safari has been a twisty one. The vehicle began life under the codename ‘H7X’, and later it was christened ‘Buzzard’. After that, the internet started buzzing with news that the production version would get a new name, rumoured to be ‘Cassini’ at the time, and after that, the name ‘Gravitas’ was officially teased.

Now, just a few weeks before launch, the name ‘Safari’ has been confirmed for 7-seat Harrier. On the other hand, the Harrier had a much simpler road to launch; it was first showcased as the H5X concept, and the production version got the name Harrier.