2021 Tata Safari To Be A Least Expensive Alternative Of Full Size SUVs

2021 Tata Safari is expected to be priced between Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be offered with a six-speed MT or an AT

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the 2021 Tata Safari soon in the domestic market and the first official pictures are out. The production of the upcoming seven-seater SUV has also commenced at the manufacturing plant in Pune. Recently, the three-row SUVs based on the mid-size five-seater SUVs have become increasingly prevalent – MG Hector Plus and the upcoming seven-seater Hyundai Creta for instance.

The homegrown brand is looking to make the most out of the growing space as it will be joined by the next generation XUV500 around April. The 2021 Safari marks the return of the iconic nameplate and it also shows Tata’s intention to compete extensively in the premium segments. The seven-seater is based on the Harrier and comes underpinned by the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform.

The architecture derived from Land Rover’s accomplished D8 that can also be found in the Discovery Sport ensures a sturdy build and more crucially a commanding road presence. It can certainly be considered to be slightly higher up the range compared to its direct rivals. The Harrier costs between Rs. 13.84 lakh Rs. 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and the three-row Safari could be priced around Rs. 16-22 lakh (ex-showroom).

When compared to the full-sized SUVs like the recently launched Toyota Fortuner facelift (Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 37.58 lakh), the Safari will be far less expensive. The only shortcoming will be the lack of 4×4 options and it could be addressed in the near future, as the adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and electrification according to Tata.

At the launch, the 2021 Tata Safari will be offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine developing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai. While Safari is less powerful compared to the full-sized SUVs, it has enough performance numbers to tackle everyday scenarios.

Moreover, on the features front, the 2021 Tata Safari is upmarket with the existence of a large floating 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, electric parking brake, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, drive modes and so on.