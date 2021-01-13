2021 Tata Safari Digitally Imagined As An Off-Road SUV

This digitally rendered image of the upcoming new-gen Tata Safari shows us what the SUV would look like in an off-road-spec avatar

Tata Motors recently announced that the iconic ‘Safari’ nameplate will be returning to the Indian market. The new Safari will be the 7-seat version of the Harrier SUV, which was previously christened Gravitas. While some people are excited about Safari’s resurrection, others are disappointed about the lack of off-road legs on the vehicle.

The new Safari, just like the Harrier, will be a front-wheel-drive vehicle. There will be no 4×4 option on offer, not initially at least, unlike the original Safari. This is upsetting news for fans of the original, as FWD vehicles only offer limited off-road capabilities. It would’ve been quite interesting if we got a special off-road edition of the new Safari, wouldn’t it?

Now, if the gears in your head are turning imagining such a vehicle, then let them rest. Shoeb R Kalania of IAB has already imagined an off-road version of the 2021 Tata Safari for us! In the digitally rendered image we have here, plenty of mods have been added to the vehicle, to make it off-road worthy.

At the front, we see a much larger bash plate, which covers part of the front bumper as well, for added protection. The chrome tri-arrow front grille has been replaced by a black mesh unit. The new deep-dish alloy wheels look extremely pretty, and are shod with beefy all-terrain rubber. The vehicle also sports disc brakes on all four corners, with red-painted callipers.

The Safari also gets large sidesteps/rock sliders, along with blacked-out door handles. The SUV also sports an LED light bar on the roof, along with a cargo box mounted on the roof rails. Said roof rails have been blacked-out, which suits the Dark Olive Green paint scheme of the car. Throw in an AWD system, and this SUV is ready for some digital adventures!

The 2021 Tata Safari will be available with a 2.0-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel engine. This powerplant can develop 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque, and will be available with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.