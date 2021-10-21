2021 Tata Punch Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift – Brief Price Comparison

Maruti Swift is quite competitively priced, but the newly-launched Tata Punch has a lower starting price along with a more expensive top-spec trim

The highly anticipated Tata Punch was launched in the Indian market recently. The micro-SUV not only offers good space, comfort, and a lot of features, it has an extremely competitive price list as well. Its direct rivals in the Indian car market include Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, but the Punch also competes with mid-level hatchbacks.

Here, we briefly compare the prices of Tata Punch with one of the most popular hatchbacks in our country, Maruti Swift. The latter was first launched back in India back in 2005, and has undergone two generation changes since. The current-gen iteration was introduced in 2018 in our market, and earlier this year, it got a midlife update in the form of a minor facelift, just to keep things fresh.

Maruti Swift is available with just one engine option currently – a 1.2L petrol unit, which belts out 90 PS and 113 Nm. It is available with a choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Maruti Swift is priced from Rs. 5.85 lakh to Rs. 8.17 lakh for manual variants and from Rs. 7.14 lakh to Rs. 8.67 lakh for the AMT variants.

Tata Punch also has a single engine option on offer – a 1.2-litre petrol unit, with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap. Similar to the Swift, the Punch gets two transmission choices, consisting of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Its price ranges from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 8.49 lakh for the manual variants and from Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 9.09 lakh for the AMT variants.

In terms of Safety, Tata Punch takes the win, being the safest made-in-India car, with a 5-star adult safety rating and a 4-star child safety rating. As for the Swift, it has a 2-star safety rating in terms of both adult and child safety ratings.

Tata Punch Vs Maruti Swift price comparison Model Price range Tata Punch MT Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 8.49 lakh Tata Punch AMT Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 9.09 lakh Maruti Swift MT Rs. 5.85 lakh to Rs. 8.17 lakh Maruti Swift AMT Rs. 7.14 lakh to Rs. 8.67 lakh

In terms of interior space, both vehicles are decent, although Tata Punch is slightly better due to its taller stance and flat rear floor. As for exterior design, the Tata has sharper yet more rugged styling. The Swift looks sleek and sporty, but overall, it isn’t as exciting to look at.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi