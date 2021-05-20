2021 SYM Jet X 150 Launched – Yamaha NMax 155 Rival

SYM has launched the Jet X 150 maxi-scooter in the Malaysian market, at a starting price of 8,888 Malaysian Ringgit (around Rs. 1.58 lakh)

SYM Jet X 150 has finally been launched in Malaysia, a little under a month after it was showcased in the country during a media preview. The maxi-scooter is available in two variants – Standard Edition and Special Edition – priced at RM8,888 (around INR 1.58 lakh) and RM9,188 (~ INR 1.62 lakh), respectively.

The Jet X 150 Standard Edition gets three colour options – Yellow, Red, and Grey – while the Special Edition is offered in a single paint option – Chameleon Blue. The scooter has an extremely eye-catchy design, with a bulky front apron, sporty-looking body panels, and a sharp tail section. It gets all-LED lighting as well, which adds a premium touch to the overall styling.

The scooter also gets a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, with a negative display that is easy to read. SYM Jet X 150 is powered by a 149.6cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (Euro 4 compliant), which generates a maximum power of 12.3 HP (at 8,000 rpm) and a peak torque of 12 Nm (at 6,000 rpm), mated to a CVT with belt final drive.

The suspension system consists of a pair of telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 260mm disc on the wheel and a 220mm disc brake on the rear wheel. ABS is expected to be added to the features list in the near future.

The scooter sports 14-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with a 100/90 tyre at the front and a 110/80 tyre at the rear. The seat is a single-piece unit with a stepped-up design, and the seat height of the Jet X 150 is not too high, at 780mm. The fuel tank capacity is 7 litres, while the underseat storage is 18 litres in size, good for a full-face helmet.

Other features on offer include keyless ignition and a USB charging port, the latter of which comes integrated into the front cowl. In the Malaysian market, SYM Jet X 150 faces off against the likes of Yamaha NMax 155, Yamaha NVX 155, Honda Vario, Honda PCX 155, Vespa Sprint 150, etc.