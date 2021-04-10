2021 Suzuki Swift Sport 140 HP 1.4L Turbo Launched In Malaysia

The Suzuki Swift Sport is priced at RM 139,900 in Malaysia, and is being offered with a 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine producing 140 hp power and 230 Nm torque

Suzuki formally exited the Malaysian market back in 2016, but the brand has now returned to the country with a bang. Suzuki Motor Corporation has appointed Naza as its sole distributor in Malaysia, and the first car to be launched under the subsidiary company Naza Eastern Motors is the third-generation Suzuki Swift Sport.

Suzuki is offering the 2021 Swift Sport in Malaysia in a single trim that has been priced at RM 139,900, which translates to Rs 25.29 lakh in Indian currency. Powering the Suzuki Swift Sport is a 1.4-litre four-cylinder Boosterjet engine that puts out 140 hp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of peak torque between 2,500 to 3,500 rpm.

The power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. A manual gearbox is not available with the hatch, but it does get paddle shifters. Naza has no plans to introduce a stick shifter for the Swift Sport in the future either. The car is capable to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 8 seconds, before topping out at 205 kmph.

Suzuki has also included a specially designed trailing arm that minimises deformation during cornering. The front suspension setup consists of MacPherson Strut with coil springs, while the rear end consists of a torsion beam system. The Swift Sport runs on 16-inch dual tone alloy wheels, wrapped in 195/50 series Yokohama Advan A13C rubber.

The equipment on offer with the car includes automatic LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, halogen fog lamps, as well as faux carbon-fibre trims on the front grille, lower lip, side skirts and rear bumper, electrically foldable wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators, keyless entry with push-start button, blacked-out A-, B- and C-pillars, LED combination taillights, and dual rounded exhaust tips.

Inside the cabin, you get a leather-wrapped flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel with red stitching, a digital MID in the instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse camera, auto climate control, twin cup holders up front, fabric semi-bucket seats with red stitching and Sport lettering, red/black trims on the dash, centre tunnel and door inserts, Swift Sport carpets, and metal foot pedals.

On the safety front, the car gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold assist, and dual Isofix child seat anchors. The Swift Sport is being offered in four paint schemes, namely Champion Yellow, Speedy Blue Metallic, Pearl Pure White, and Burning Red Metallic.