2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Set To Debut On November 2

This will be the second update that SsangYong introduces for the Rexton G4 SUV, however, teaser images reveal that it will be a much more drastic update

The SsangYong Rexton is a full-size SUV that has been on sale in the South Korean facelift since 2001, and is currently in its second-gen avatar. The second-gen Rexton debuted in the Korean market in 2017, which means that it has completed over three years in the country. Hence, SsangYong feels it’s time to introduce a mid-life refresh for the SUV.

SsangYong has revealed new teaser images of the Rexton G4 facelift, that is all set to be revealed in the company’s home country on November 2. It should be noted that this is the second update that will be introduced for the SUV, and teaser images reveal that it will be much more significant than the previous update.

The teaser images reveal that the Rexton G4 facelift will get a large octagonal grille, with bold chrome outlining. It will also get new slimmer LED headlight units with LED DRLs, a redesigned front bumper and new alloy wheels too. The edges look more sharper as compared to the outgoing model, which will make the SUV look more rugged.

Moving to the back, the overall shape seems to have been retained. However, the SUV will be getting new T-shaped LED tail lamps. The Rexton badge has been positioned much higher on the tailgate, just under the rear windscreen.

No images of the interior of the updated SUV have been revealed as of yet. However, we expect the differences to be minimal. The pre-facelift Rexton G4 is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that belts out 187 PS of maximum power, along with 422 Nm of peak torque, and this powertrain is expected to be retained.

In addition, SsangYong is rumoured to borrow a turbocharged petrol engine from its parent company Mahindra’s mStallion range of turbo petrol powertrains. It should be noted that the Mahindra Alturas G4 sold in India is actually based on the SsangYong Rexton G4 itself, however, it is not expected to follow the footsteps of the donor car.