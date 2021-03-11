2021 SsangYong Rexton Facelift Gets New Face And More Power

2021 SsangYong Rexton gets a redesigned exterior and mechanical improvements meant it now develops 199 bhp and 440 Nm; a new eight-speed AT is also introduced

SsangYong Motor Company, the fourth-largest carmaker from South Korea, has announced the introduction of the facelifted Rexton with a host of exterior changes while mechanical revisions have also been made to bump up the power output. The seven-seater SUV gets a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 199 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque.

Compared to the previous model, the power has gone up by 21 bhp and the torque by 19 Nm. The powertrain is connected to a brand new eight-speed transmission this time around. The company says the engine has been tuned to produce strong low-end torque and it helps in the SUV going quicker from zero to 100 kmph in 11.9 seconds compared to the older version.

The new eight-speed automatic transmission is made by Hyundai Transys and it aids in improving the overall efficiency and reducing vibrations as it is lighter according to the brand. It transfers power to all four wheels courtesy of a selectable 4WD system with high and low ration modes as well as off-road settings pertaining to the different surfaces the SUV is driven on.

On the WLTP cycle, the 2021 SsangYong Rexton is claimed to have a fuel economy of 32.2 mpg while emitting 225 g/km of CO2. The SUV gets notable cosmetic updates including a redesigned upright front fascia with a new grille section having chrome studs, sharper LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, restyled bumper section with C-shaped bezels, updated rear end, new wheels, etc.

The seven-seater has a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes and is equipped with a new Trailer Sway Control system for improved towing stability. The prices of the 2021 SsangYong Rexton starts at £37,995 for the Ventura, which replaces the ELX, and £40,665 for the Ultimate trim. The equipment list comprises a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated seats and a lot more.

In India, the rebadged version of the Rexton G4 is sold as the Mahindra Alturas G4 and it will reportedly be discontinued in the near future due to the financial turmoil faced by SsangYong as Mahindra decided against further investing in the brand and is looking for takers.