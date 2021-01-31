2021 Skoda Kushaq Rendered In Production Form; Launch Nears

Skoda Kushaq mid-size SUV will compete against Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and others upon arrival in the coming months

Skoda Auto India will be hosting the global premiere of the Kushaq in March 2021. The production version of the Vision IN concept will go on sale in the coming months and it plays an integral role in the brand’s revival as part of the India 2.0 project. The Kushaq will be positioned in the hotly contested mid-size SUV space against a host of rivals.

The segment is currently led by Hyundai Creta while Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier are other capable rivals. The test mules of the Skoda Kushaq have already been spotted testing a number of times on public roads and it will give rise to the Volkswagen Taigun as both are based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture tailor-made for the Indian market.

To give you a clear idea of how the production model will look like, here we have posted the picture of a close-to-reality rendering. The Skoda Kushaq will be a toned down version of the Vision IN concept apparently and the digital imagination shows the presence of a bold front fascia with stylish elements such as the aggressive black grille with chrome surrounds.

The skoda badge is mounted just above the grille on the edges of the sweeping hood while the pair of sharp headlamps add to the sporty appeal. The LED Daytime Running Lights are integrated into the headlamp cluster and below which, the fog lamp units can be seen. The bumper boasts of large black air scoops with a central air inlet having honeycomb grille design.

Other notable exterior highlights in the rendering are black alloy wheels, grey roof rails, blackened rood, chromed window line, a large greenhouse, raked front windshield, front skid plate and black side cladding. The rear will likely boast of inverted L-shaped tail lamps with SKODA inscription in the middle, high mounted stop lamp and rear skid plate.

The Skoda Kushaq will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. A six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic and a seven-speed DCT will be part of the transmission lineup. As for the interior, a layered dash, digital driver’s display, a large touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging facility, leather seats and connectivity features will be part of the package.