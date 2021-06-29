2021 Skoda Kodiaq Gets A Host Of Exterior Updates & New Features

2021 Skoda Kodiaq comes with a revised front fascia and is sold in as many as five engine options in the international markets

A few months ago, Skoda unveiled the facelifted Kodiaq in the international markets with a host of changes inside and out. It will be made available in SE, SE L, SportLine, and L&K variants and is the first significant update since the premium crossover was introduced years ago. The exterior of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq gets a flurry of changes that do bring a refreshed vibe.

It comes with full-LED matrix headlamps, aluminium accents, updated hexagonal front grille, 20-inch alloy wheels with removable covers in the performance-spec vRS variant, revised front bumper with updated air inlet section in the lower portion, L-shaped finishes on the sides, updated full-LED tail lamps that are sharper in appearance, etc.

The range-topping L&K variant boasts added chrome detailing on the front grille to differentiate itself from the standard model. The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline features glossy black front grille surrounds with matt black ribs while the ORVMs, roof rails and window frames are blackened, SKODA lettering on the tailgate and so on to give a more aggressive vibe.

As for the dimensions, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq measures 4,697 mm long, 1,882 mm wide and has a wheelbase length of 2,790 mm with a bootspace capacity of 835 litres, increased to 2,065 litres when the rear seats folded. The Czech Republican automaker offers the Kodiaq in five customisable interior layouts and the features list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

It also gets powered seats with heating, massage and ventilation functions, a two-spoke steering wheel, a leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel in the vRS and Sportline trims, optional heating function for the steering wheel, an optional revised Canton audio system and so on. The facelifted Kodiaq comes in three petrol and one diesel (two states of tune) engine options.

The 1.5-litre TSI makes 148 bhp and is paired with a six-speed MT or a DSG while a 2.0-litre TSI delivers 188 bhp and the vRS uses a 2.0-litre TSI kicking out 241 bhp. The 2.0-litre diesel delivers either 148 bhp or 197 bhp. It will be interesting to see if the updated model will enter India or not in the near future.