The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 get new colour options, and the waiting period currently stands at two months

Royal Enfield has opened bookings for the MY2021 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 in the Indian market, and its official launch is expected to happen soon. The updates to both the motorcycles include new paint options. The Interceptor 650 get two new single-tone paint options – Canyon Red and Ventura Blue – along with two new dual-tone paint options – Downtown Drag and Sunset Strip.

The Orange Crush and Baker Express colour options have been carried over from the previous model. As for the Glitter and Dust (chrome) option, it has been updated slightly and re-christened ‘Mark Two’. The Mark Three, Ravishing Red, and Silver Spectre colours have been discontinued on the 2021 Interceptor 650.

As for the Continental GT650, it now gets a new single-tone colour option – British Racing Green – and two new dual-tone paint options – Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm. The Rocker Red colour has been re-introduced here, and the Mister Clean (chrome) option has been updated. All other previous paint options have been discontinued.

The Interceptor 650 also gets blacked-out rims and mudguards in the single-tone colour options now, which was previously limited to the dual-tone colours, with the exception of Orange Crush. Alloy wheels and Tripper navigation aren’t offered on the RE 650 Twins, however, the manufacturer will be offering them as official accessories very soon.

No changes are expected to the engine of the Interceptor 650. It will continue to be powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin motor, which develops a peak power of 47.65 PS and a maximum torque of 52 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, and a slipper clutch is offered as standard.

Also, Royal Enfield is planning to launch a slew of other motorcycles in the Indian market soon. These include the next-generation Classic 350 and a new 650c cruiser, both of which are expected to launch this year. Other than that, Classic 650 is also in the making, and the manufacturer had previously stated that it will also develop an electric motorcycle in the near future.