2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price, Accessory Details Leaked; Launch Soon

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will go on sale in the coming days and it will be offered with new colour schemes and other subtle changes

Royal Enfield has yet to announce the official launch date of the updated Himalayan in the domestic market. Following the leaked pictures revealing the details of the new colour schemes, more information has now appeared on the internet courtesy of a Youtube video. The homegrown manufacturer appears to have had its website posted live with the details of the 2021 Himalayan before taking it down.

Currently, the dual purpose adventure tourer is priced around Rs. 1.92-1.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and the updated model may see a price hike of around Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 10,000. However, the price on the website was indicated as Rs. 2,51,565 (ex-showroom). This goes on to suggest that the price could include official accessories like the panniers as the custom options were seen on the website.

The brand looks to be retaining Lake Blue, Gravel Grey and Rock Red colour schemes. In addition, the 2021 Himalayan comes with three new paint options such as Mirage Silver, Granite Black and Pine Green. All the three colours are adorned by brown coloured rider and pillion seat. The upcoming Himalayan seems to have received a taller windscreen setup, which should help during long and trail rides.

Elsewhere, the metal frames flanking the fuel tank have been restyled to accommodate more legroom for tall riders while the seats look to be better cushioned with the use of new foaming materials and the rear luggage rack is straightened for better usability. Royal Enfield is also expected to equip the updated Himalayan with the Tripper Navigation system debuted in the Meteor 350 as standard.

The Bluetooth enabled smartphone connectivity operates via Google Maps and shows navigation. No mechanical changes have been made to the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan as it continues to use the 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine, paired with a five-speed transmission and it produces 24.83 PS maximum power and 32 Nm of peak torque.

The telescopic front forks, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, dual disc brakes with dual channel ABS system, 15-litre fuel tank, round shaped headlamp, etc are carried over.