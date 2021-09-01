2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched In India From Rs. 1.84 Lakh

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC fuel-injected engine producing 20.2 bhp maximum power and 27 Nm

Royal Enfield has today announced the prices for the much-awaited Classic 350 in the domestic market officially. Carrying a starting price of Rs. 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), the new-gen Classic comes with a host of changes. It replaces the highly successful outgoing model that has led the middleweight segment for more than a decade.

The homegrown manufacturer has managed to keep the retro styling intact but with a few notable changes. It continues to have the circular halogen headlamp with round-shaped turn indicators, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and chunky fenders but the rear end has slightly been updates, and the single-piece grab rail has been moved up with a more rounded pillion seat.

The fuel tank graphics has also been revised and the updated semi-digital instrument console features a separate LCD pod for the Tripper Navigation but it can only be optioned out later. In addition, there is a new digital display showing essential information like fuel bar graph reading, trip meter and odometer in the new Classic 350.

Royal Enfield provides single- and dual-seater options with the new touring machine and multiple colour schemes are also available alongside spoked and alloy wheel variants. A whole host of accessories has been made retailed as well catering to the different needs of the customers. The colour palette comprises chrome red and bronze, dark stealth black and gunmetal grey, signals marsh grey and sandstorm, halcyon green, black and grey.

The new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 is based on the J platform that debuted in the Meteor 350 and is equipped with 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin gas charger rear shock absorbers, 300 mm front disc and 270 rear disc brake assisted by dual-channel ABS system (single-disc variants are also on sale), etc.

As for the powertrain, the revised 349 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected OHC engine with counter balancer shaft for reduced vibrations produces a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is hooked with a five-speed transmission. The new Classic 350 is expected to make a strong impact in the 350 cc space, just as its predecessor.